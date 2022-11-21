4 children drown in Dewal in Chamoli district

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Four teenagers died mysteriously by drowning in Kail River in Kalsari village of Dewal Block in district Chamoli . Investigation is underway, but the incident has sent a shock wave in the region. As per the reports received here 4 children died tragically due to drowning in Kail river under Kalsiri village adjacent to development block Dewal . As per the reports, the water in the river where these children were supposed to have drowned was clear and not very deep and hence their death by drowning appears to be mysterious.

According to the information received so far, the four had suddenly gone missing since yesterday afternoon. When the children did not return home even till evening, the family members launched a search for these children in the surrounding areas and continued to look for them throughout the night.

On Saturday morning, information was received that bodies of the children were lying inside river Kail under Kalsiri village on Haat Kalyani Savad Motorway. As soon as the information was received, the police reached Miuke, where with the help of the local people, the police pulled out the four bodies from inside the river.

The four children have been identified as Priyanshu S/o Raghuveer Singh aged 16 years, Anshul S/o Harendra Singh aged 17 years, Dharmendra S/o Bharat Singh aged 15 years and Lucky S/o Rakesh Mishra aged 16 years. All four are said to be from different villages. They were all studying in Government Inter College Dewal but in different classes from 9 to 11.

According to the local people, OCB papers have also been found near the recovered dead bodies, due to which the possibility of consuming some kind of narcotics is being expressed about this incident. Forensic examination of the substances has been sought. On the other hand, Sub-Collector Tharali Ravindra Junwatha has also said that only after the investigation of the case and the post-mortem report, the actual reason behind these mysterious deaths can be revealed. He however added that the circumstances pointed to some suspicious incident. He would be conducting a thorough investigation, he further stated. The tragic incident has sent a shock wave across the region.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed shock and grief over the incident. In a tweet he posted today, Dhami said that extremely painful news had been received of 4 youths drowning in the river in Dewal development block of Chamoli district. He prayed for peace of the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow.