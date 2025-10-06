Unlawful Interference

The Uttarakhand unit of the BJP and its government should be aware of certain realities. One is that the overwhelming majority it commands over the three tiers of democracy is largely due to the ‘nationalistic’ inclination of the electorate that backs the Narendra Modi model of governance. From the point of view of the support candidates’ personally command, it does not have much of a lead over the main opposition party, the Congress. The fact that political ideology does not prove a hindrance in candidates changing party affiliations is an indication of how few differences there basically are.

It is important, therefore, for the BJP to shed its current complacency and focus on not just delivering as a government but also fine-tuning its ideology to match the state’s political ethos. For instance, importing the current culture of governance from neighbouring UP will not do, as Uttarakhand is much ahead in aspirational terms. The people, being more educated and forward looking, will only play identity politics to a certain extent. As such, there is very little scope for self-appointed defenders of faith and culture to impose their morality and values upon the people. This is particularly so if these are in violation of constitutional rights. The BJP should be careful that it does not begin to be identified by the people with such fringe elements. The recent disturbance, for instance, caused by one such group at a ‘fashion show rehearsal’ in a Rishikesh resort in the name of cultural and spiritual values was a violation of the law at many levels. Such people should not be able to get away with this type of vigilantism. If someone does have a problem, a complaint should be lodged with the authorities so that it can be sorted out according to the rules. If the government is seen to patronise such elements either directly or indirectly, it will lose the confidence of the people, particularly women and the youth. And then, even PM Modi will not be able to rescue the party.

At a time when India needs an enabling environment for economic growth and entrepreneurial activity, such extra-constitutional elements should not be allowed to throw a spanner in the works. Women’s freedom, particularly, to decide what they wish to do should remain unhindered if the state is to develop along the desired path.