UP Gov Anandiben Patel discusses NEP with Union Minister Nishank

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 11 Jan: The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, here, today. Implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 and other issues relating to the education sector were discussed during the meeting. Senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Anandiben Patel highlighted the initiatives taken by the State Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, such as providing training to Anganwadi workers, teachers’ training, etc., to ensure the academic welfare of the students. She also presented a copy of the book, Teacher’s Guide, for students of pre-primary level and Primary level, to the Union Minister. The guide will help teachers develop a better understanding of student-centric teaching practices covering various subjects of environment, value education, etc., in a joyful manner.

Pokhriyal informed her that, as outlined in the New Education Policy, the foundation literacy and numeracy mission will be extended to Early Childhood Care Education, for which a framework would be prepared on learning outcomes, teachers’ training, etc. He also disclosed that NCERT is developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). He added that the suggestions given in the Teacher’s Guide would be examined and suitably incorporated in the NCF.