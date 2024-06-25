UPES students engage with Microsoft France CEO; visit BMW HQs in Germany

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Recently, UPES students undertook a visit across Europe. The students had the privilege of attending a session with the Microsoft France CEO, Olivier L, a Technology Strategist who actively engaged with the students and inspired them to consider entrepreneurship as a career path and also elaborated on the robust ecosystem and support mechanisms provided by Microsoft to foster the growth of young entrepreneurs.

In addition to this, the students also visited BMW in Munich, Germany, where they gained invaluable insights into the automotive industry. They were immersed in the intricacies of BMW’s engineering marvels, and marketing strategies, offering students a comprehensive understanding of how a global automotive giant operates in the competitive market landscape.

The Global Immersion Programme at UPES offers international exposure while emphasising leadership skills, creative thinking, and analytical abilities. By immersing themselves in diverse business cultures, students gain new perspectives on their fields, making them proficient at navigating the global work environment. Recently, MBA students at UPES participated in immersion programmes in Norway and Malaysia, where they gained hands-on experience of international business practices and cultural nuances.

Over 50 UPES students across various disciplines will begin their academic journeys at esteemed international partners this year, such as the University of Queensland and the University of Aberdeen.

Global exposure equips students with the skills to navigate diverse markets, understand cross-border dynamics, and collaborate with international teams. In today’s interconnected and competitive global economy, business leaders must navigate complex international landscapes with finesse. This involves understanding diverse cultural contexts, regulatory environments, and market dynamics. Students with global exposure gain firsthand experience and insights into these varied aspects, making them more adept at managing and leading in international settings.

The university’s Global Pathway Programme enables students to complete part of their coursework at UPES and the remainder at esteemed partner universities. In the past students have ventured on their academic quests to leading institutions like Berkeley Global in the United States, The University of New South Wales, The University of Queensland in Australia and many more.

Furthermore, UPES runs Exchange Programmes that provide students and faculty with opportunities for cross-cultural academic exchange twice a year. Additionally, the semester-abroad programmes allow students to study at renowned universities, fostering personal and professional growth through exposure to different cultures and educational systems.