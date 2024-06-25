Dehradun’s Water Scarcity: Urgent Need for Unified Action on Conservation

By Dr Brij Mohan Sharma

Despite the widespread cries over water shortages, many citizens fall short in contributing to water conservation and responsible usage. They demand clean potable water yet often neglect the responsibility of fixing leaks from their connections to their homes. Larger houses, with their expensive gardens, frequent floor washing, and numerous vehicles, inherently require more water but often fail to implement recycling of wastewater or rainwater harvesting. While kitchen gardening is popular, the absence of efforts to recycle greywater or capture rainwater further exacerbates the issue. Citizens use rivers for recreational purposes without taking on the responsibility of keeping them clean. Additionally, hotels in residential areas and colonies frequently lack systems for water recycling and rainwater harvesting. The practice of vehicle washing, maintaining swimming pools, and operating water parks raises concerns about prioritising rights over duties in water usage. This discrepancy highlights a broader issue where the demand for water rights is not matched by a commitment to the corresponding duties of conservation and sustainable management.

Dehradun, the picturesque city nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, is grappling with a severe water scarcity crisis, particularly during the sweltering summer months. The city’s capacity to manage its water resources is under significant strain, with the burden falling disproportionately on smaller consumers while larger users often remain unchecked. A confluence of factors exacerbates this crisis, including a surge in tourism, the rise of hotels in residential zones, and the widespread misuse of clean water for non-essential activities such as construction, recreational water games, domestic gardening, vehicle washing, and floor cleaning.

Dehradun faces an escalating water scarcity crisis, exacerbated by a variety of factors. A notable contributor is the surge in tourism, particularly during peak seasons, which temporarily inflates the city’s population and dramatically spikes water demand. The existing infrastructure struggles to meet this increased need, especially as hotels and guesthouses, often operating without adequate regulation, further strain the limited supply in residential neighbourhoods.

Additionally, the ongoing construction boom in Dehradun exacerbates the water scarcity issue. Construction projects consume vast amounts of clean water, diverting it from critical domestic uses. This not only intensifies the pressure on the water supply but also leads to local water pollution through runoff and waste, degrading water quality.

Non-essential water use is another significant factor. Recreational activities involving water, such as water games, combined with practices like extensive domestic gardening and frequent washing of vehicles and floors, contribute to substantial and often unnecessary water consumption. While these activities might seem minor individually, their cumulative effect depletes the city’s water resources, reducing availability for essential uses and imposing undue hardships on residents. Collectively, these factors strain Dehradun’s water supply, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to water conservation and management.

Unchecked water usage not only reduces availability but also impacts water quality. Overuse and pollution from various sources, including construction sites and urban runoff, degrade local water bodies, posing a threat to public health and the environment. The overexploitation of water resources can lead to contaminated supplies, further exacerbating the city’s water woes.

Dehradun’s water scarcity requires a comprehensive approach that includes stringent regulations, increased public awareness, and the implementation of sustainable water management practices. Urban planners play a crucial role in devising strategies for efficient water use. They emphasise the development of green infrastructure, such as rain gardens, permeable pavements, and green roofs, to manage stormwater effectively. Water-Sensitive Urban Design (WSUD) further enhances water efficiency by incorporating wetlands, recycling systems, and rainwater harvesting, especially in residential and commercial buildings, to reduce dependency on municipal supplies. Planners also focus on optimising water supply systems to minimise losses and ensure equitable distribution. Importantly, zoning laws now mandate water-efficient landscaping, requiring that at least 10% of land in residential properties be dedicated to grassland. Additionally, planners advocate for the development of grasslands along roadsides and discourage the use of cement at the bottom of drainage to improve water infiltration and retention. These measures, combined with regulations for water-saving technologies in new constructions and renovations, are critical for sustainable water management and mitigating Dehradun’s water crisis. The local administration plays a pivotal role in enforcing these conservation policies and managing resources effectively. They implement regulations that restrict non-essential water use during shortages and regularly inspect infrastructure to prevent wastage and maintain water quality. Public awareness campaigns are crucial in educating citizens about the importance of water conservation and encouraging practical measures they can adopt. Incentive programmes, such as subsidies for low-flow fixtures and rebates for rainwater harvesting, further promote water-saving practices. Additionally, local authorities invest in modernising water supply and treatment facilities and develop networks for using recycled water in non-potable applications like irrigation and industrial processes.

Water withdrawing agencies, tasked with supplying water to urban and rural areas, primarily extract water from sources like rivers, tributaries, waterfalls, and aquifers. While these agencies are proficient in sourcing and distributing water, they often fall short in addressing the crucial aspect of resource sustainability—developing and maintaining recharging zones and catchment areas. The continuous extraction of water without a parallel effort to enhance natural replenishment through recharging zones and the protection of catchment areas can lead to a decline in water quality and availability. Effective water management requires a holistic approach that not only focuses on drawing water but also ensures the sustainability of these water sources by investing in the rejuvenation and preservation of natural water recharge mechanisms.

Citizens hold both the right to access clean water and the duty to use it responsibly, making them central to daily water conservation efforts. Their responsibilities extend to adopting water-saving practices such as promptly fixing leaks, installing water-efficient appliances like low-flow showerheads and dual-flush toilets, and conserving water through mindful daily activities, including turning off taps, taking shorter showers, and running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines. Furthermore, embracing rainwater harvesting as a mandatory practice, developing grasslands around homes, and minimising the use of cement outside construction areas can significantly enhance water retention and reduce runoff. Implementing drip irrigation and other modern, low-cost irrigation methods, such as using small saucers to feed plants with water, can maximise efficiency in water use for gardening. Smart landscaping choices, including selecting drought-resistant plants and using mulch to retain soil moisture, also play a crucial role. Beyond individual actions, citizens should actively participate in community initiatives like water conservation workshops and local clean-up efforts, and advocate for improved water management practices through engagement with local authorities. This collective approach ensures that while access to water is a fundamental right, its responsible and innovative use is a crucial duty for sustaining a reliable water supply for future generations.

Dehradun can no longer afford to overlook the water crisis. Excessive water use and unregulated runoff without effective aquifer recharging and catchment area management threaten our most vital resource. Water conservation demands a unified approach where urban planners, local administration, water supply agencies, and citizens all play crucial roles. Urban planners must integrate sustainable water management practices into city designs, including effective stormwater management and rainwater harvesting systems. Local administrations should enforce regulations and educate the public on water-saving techniques. Water supply agencies need to focus on not just drawing water but also on maintaining and enhancing recharging zones and catchment areas. Citizens are equally responsible for adopting water-efficient practices in their daily lives, from fixing leaks to using water judiciously. Each stakeholder’s concerted efforts are essential to develop, enforce, and practice strategies that collectively ensure sustainable water management and help mitigate the challenges of water scarcity. Only through such a comprehensive and collaborative approach can we hope to secure a reliable water supply for future generations.