UPSC Chairman Dr Rakesh Kumar registers name in World Book of Records

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the “World Book of Records” London Excellence Award to Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Chairman Dr Rakesh Kumar in a program organised at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. While congratulating him, the Governor said that this honour is the result of the work done by Dr Kumar in the last several decades as an administrative officer as well as a doctor.

Thanking the office bearers of “World Book of Records”, London, Lt-General Singh said that not only Uttarakhand but also the country is feeling proud due to this achievement of Dr Kumar at the world level. Appreciating the functioning of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, he said that in the last few years, there has been more transparency in the manner in which the commission conducts the examinations in the state which is a big step in the public interest.

Chief Minister Dhami said that his achievement has brought laurels to the entire state from which new officers should take inspiration. Appreciating the work being done by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission under the chairmanship of Dr Rakesh Kumar, he said that the responsibility of recruiting 7,000 posts of the Subordinate Services Selection Commission was given to the Public Service Commission at a crucial time. The recruitment process has been started by the Commission in a very short time, releasing the calendar of examinations to be conducted on all 7000 posts.

Retired IAS Dr Kumar expressed gratitude to all and said that he has dedicated this honour to Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand.

Padma Bhushan Chandi Prasad Bhatt, Swami Chidanand Muni, Santosh Shukla, Former Chief Secretaries NS Napalchyal, N Ravi Shankar, Former DGP Anil Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Secretary to Governor Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Rakesh Oberai, Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Dr Alok Ahuja, Pankaj Gupta, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Anoop Nautiyal were present on this occasion, besides many serving and retired bureaucrats.