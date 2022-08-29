VDO recruitment scam investigation too handed over to STF now by DGP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Aug: Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar today ordered handing over of investigation into the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDOs) also to the Special Task Force (STF) investigating into the question paper leakage scam of UKSSSC.

The way Uttarakhand STF has carried out its investigations into the UKSSSC paper leak case, and has arrested 26 accused so far, making significant and crucial progress in the investigation of the huge scam, it has won accolades from top Police officers of the state as well as from the general public too. The investigation has also helped the government’s image which has ordered a fair investigation into the case. In view of this fact, DGP Ashok Kumar today handed over the investigation into the recruitment of VDOs too to the STF. This has been done on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has appreciated the investigation by the STF into the UKSSSC paper leak case. It may be recalled that earlier, the DGP had ordered a vigilance inquiry into the VDO scam. In the year 2015-16, UKSSSC had conducted the examination for the post of Village Development Officer and it has been found that the answer sheets of many candidates had been tampered with and as a result many failed candidates had passed the test. This scam had surfaced in the year 2020.

The Vigilance had also filed a case in this case. Since then Vigilance had been probing the matter. But till now neither Vigilance has been able to make anyone an accused nor has it been able to complete the investigation in this case. Therefore, the government has now decided to give the investigation of the village development officer recruitment scam to the Uttarakhand STF. So that this case can also be exposed as soon as possible. If Uttarakhand STF is successful in bringing this case to the end of the UKSSSC paper leak case, then it is certain that along with many people leaving their jobs, many officers will also land in jail.

DGP Ashok Kumar Uttarakhand has meanwhile expressed satisfaction with the work of STF in UKSSSC paper leak case.