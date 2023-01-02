Vijayant Tank arrives at U’khand War Memorial

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: After a long ‘battle’, a Vijayant Tank has finally arrived at Uttarakhand’s first War Memorial, the Shaurya Sthal, thanks to CDS General Chauhan and GOC Major General Khatri.

Chairman of the War Memorial, Tarun Vijay welcomed the tank with enthusiasm and thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his help in this regard.

The Uttarakhand War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Sthal’, has come up with Tarun Vijay’s MP LAD funds amounting to Rs 2.5 crores. He is the first MP in India to have undertaken such a project. Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar laid its foundation stone and CDS General Bipin Rawat, Air Chiefs Dhanoa, Raha and Bhadauria, Naval Chief Admiral DK Joshi, present Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Naval Chief Admiral Harikumar, Air Chief Omprakash Choudhary helped enormously to realise this dream of every Uttarakhandi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is to inaugurate the War Memorial on 14 January.