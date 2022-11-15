Visitors flock to see ‘Ramchitrayan’ at Valley of Words

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Nov: ‘Ramchitrayan: Epic in Paint and Verse’ by Manisha Bajpai and Raj Kumar Bajpai​, was launched at the Curtain Raiser for the Valley of Words 2022 held at Natraj Bookshop, here. It was also the​ rage at​ VoW: The ​International Literature and Art Festival held​ at​ ​Hotel Madhuban​ over the weekend.

This book composed of 108 paintings on acrylic on one side and the verse in Sanskrit​ with authentic​Hindi and English translations is a​n​ attempt by eminent artists to bring out in a nutshell the devotion, philosophy and lyrical essence of the epic that sends out the message of love, sacrifice and valour. The book is based on Tulsidas’ ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and Rohini Chowdhury’s translation “Tulsidas: The Ramcharitmanas”. A sacred book, its presence in every home leads to peace, prosperity and good health.​ ​

Readers were seen crowding the Natraj Stand to see and enjoy the attractive paintings in this unique book. ​

The authors are residents of Dehradun who put this book together during Covid 19.​ ​Manisha Bajpai​ and Raj Kumar Bajpai are​ celebrated artist​s​ associated with the Lalit Kala Akademi​, New Delhi.​​

