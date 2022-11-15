Ganesh Joshi inaugurates ‘Yamuna Sharad Mela 2022’ at Dakpathar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: On the occasion of Yamuna Sharad Mela 2022 organised by the Yamuna Valley Sangam, Minister Gnash Joshi, arrived at the sports and folk cultural gathering at Dakpathar Barrage, Vikasnagar, and inaugurated the fair by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Joshi said that such events play an important role in transmitting folk art and folk culture to the future generations and preserving culture. He thanked the organisations encouraging such events. Joshi also congratulated the organisers for the successful holding of the programme and said that efforts would also be made to include the Yamuna Sharad Mela in the government listed fairs in the near future.

Minister Joshi also released the Jaunsari song, ‘Tu Sudaron Na’, on the occasion. Himachal’s famous folk singer Kuldeep Sharma performed on the occasion.

During this event, former District Panchayat President Ram Sharan Nautiyal, Hukam Singh Chauhan, Bharat Chauhan, Virendra Rana, and Khushiram Joshi were among those present.