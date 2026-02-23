VoW brings alive International Mother Language Day with Folk Songs

By Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 22 Feb: VoW, in collaboration with Himjyoti School, celebrated International Mother Language Day today – a day dedicated to promoting linguistic and cultural diversity.

A two hour curated event highlighted the significance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. It served as a testament to the importance of preserving and celebrating the country’s vast linguistic roots by the next generation.

Participating schools brought to stage their first language, the language of the heart and mind through Folk Songs in their Mother Language, thereby encouraging young learners to take pride in their linguistic heritage.

Recognised by UNESCO in 1999, International Mother Language Day (celebrated globally on 21 February) serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving our native languages.

The 5th edition of this annual event was graced by the presence of Iva Ashish Srivastav as the Chief Guest.

The celebration brought together enthusiastic participants from schools across Dehradun, showcasing an array of languages such as Assamese, Khasi, Naga, Himanchali, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Garhwali, Bengali, Gorkhali and many more, reflecting the rich tapestry of India’s cultural heritage.

Giving the welcome note, Ruma Malhotra, Principal, Him Jyoti School, echoed the successes of previous years, where similar celebrations had been conducted with zest and zeal. The event was not just the celebration of diversity of languages, but stories, traditions, and histories they carried.

Chief Guest Iva Ashish Srivastav added to the sentiment, emphasising the importance of linguistic diversity as a cornerstone of democracy and cultural identity stating how 200 languages in India were on the verge of extinction. She congratulated Valley of Words and Himjyoti School for an initiative like Mother Language Day that reaffirms its commitment to preserve and celebrate the essence of our mother tongues, ensuring that they continue to thrive for generations to come.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director of Valley of Words, reiterated that the unique aspect of this year’s event was not just the number of languages spoken, but the depth of engagement and the quality of performances, which included cultural displays, music and song in traditional attires, representing each language’s unique attributes.

The schools participating in this linguistic showcase included Oceanic International School, Him Jyoti School, Doon International School, Shikshankur The Global School – each contributing to the harmonious blend of languages and cultural narratives. The collective efforts of these schools were pivotal in the successful execution of yet another event, supported by their staff and student bodies.