VoW launches Pramod Kapoor’s book by Roli

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: Valley of Words launched, ‘1946 Royal Indian Navy Mutiny: Last war of Independence’ latest from the pen of author Pramod Kapoor by Roli Books, in Dehradun. The book is an inspiring and moving account of the mutiny of the young ratings in the Royal Indian Navy, against the British Empire. It is a definitive account of this watershed moment in India’s freedom struggle, released on 25th February, marking 75 years of this mutiny. The event was chaired by Vice Admiral Vasant Laxman Koppikar (RETD). In an hour long conversation revolving around the book, Dr Sanjeev Chopra IAS (Retd), Festival Director, Valley of Words brought alive events from the book with author Pramod Kapoor. Pramod Kapoor’s remarkable research shed important new light on a partly-forgotten story based on incredible research.

After the immensely popular and critically-acclaimed illustrated biography of Mahatma Gandhi, translated and available in 11 languages, this is Pramod Kapoor’s second book as an author. Vice Admiral Koppikar referred to the glorious tradition of the Indian Navy and a career at sea and how the author had dived deep to bring out precious treasures lying trapped at the bottom of the sea. Dr Chopra highlighted the fact that though the book had taken a long time in the making, at least the book turned an event that was otherwise just a footnote in the Indian war of Independence into a landmark. Pramod Kapoor wistfully wished that he had done the book 10-15 years ago when some of these brave, forgotten heroes were alive to tell their own tales. He further added that though he was no loved of communists, except for them, our politicians on both sides of the border did not cover themselves in glory in the treatment meted out to these naval ratings. The Valley of Words, Literary Festival continues to be a celebration of the written word in a valley that has down the ages produced writers of international acclaim. The fest encourages young authors to fine-tune their craft and hopefully join the ranks of those who have gone before them. Bringing literature to the forefront Valley of Words aka VoW will be celebrating its sixth edition from 11th-13th November 2022.