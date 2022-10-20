Welham Girls’ School Founder’s Day celebrations begin today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Oct: Upholding its motto of ‘Art Shanti Phala Vidya’, Welham Girls’ School is celebrating its 65nd Founder’s Day on 21-22 October. The celebrations will include the Annual Sports Meet, Exhibitions, Cultural Productions and Speeches and Distribution of Awards and more. As a preliminary to the celebrations, ‘Welham Woman Real Talk’ featuring candid conversations by eminent Ex-Welhamites with the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 in a bid to broaden their perspectives about diverse careers, today. They shared their experiences and information on their respective areas of expertise ranging from journalism, communication and film making to entrepreneurship, law and sports.

The special invitees this year were ex-Staff Members and Classes celebrating their golden and silver jubilees, the alumnae of 1972 and 1997 batches, respectively. The Chief Guest for this year’s Founder’s Day will be the Global CEO of Ogilvy, Devika Bulchandani, who will be present on 22 October.

The Annual Sports Meet will be held on 21 October. It will include the March Past, Athletics, Track events, Karate and Aerobics demonstrations by the school students. The programme will conclude with the Prize Distribution Ceremony by Chief Guest Jyoti Burrett, member of the Indian Football Team.

Prikshit Dhanda, Abhishek Gulati and Ojsvi Sharma from Mindler Education will hold talks and counseling sessions on ‘Importance of Profile Building for College Admissions & the Emerging Landscape of Careers’ especially for parents of class VIII and X students in the afternoon.

Parent-Teacher Meetings will also be held. Srijnavalli, a Dance Production by Junior School, will depict the vital role of the five elements in the story of creation and their exploitation at the hands of Man.

In the Exhibitions, titled ‘Episteme’, meaning ‘I know therefore I am’, will display the students’ endeavour to explore new horizons. They will offer a glimpse into the multidimensional education imparted to the students in Welham.

The main Founder’s Day programme will begin with Speeches and Prize Distribution. Devika Bulchandani will be the Chief Guest. These will be followed by a play, ‘Femme Guerrier: Woman, Warrior, Saint’, on the timeless and inspiring story of Joan of Arc.