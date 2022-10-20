1st Research Conclave held at Swami Rama Himalayan University

Nurturing a Vibrant Research Culture

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The Research & Ph.D. Cell of Swami Rama Himalayan University organised the 1st Research Conclave at the University on 17th & 18th October, 2022. The objective of the Conclave was to provide an excellent platform to nurture research activities and motivate faculty towards emerging research and innovative problems.

The Inaugural Session of the conclave was graced by VC Dr Vijay Dhasmana; the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Vijendra Chauhan; Registrar, Dr Susheela Sharma; Honorary Director, Strategic Planning and Research & Development, Dr Rajendra Dobhal; and the Scientific Advisor, Dr C S Nautiyal.

Dr Vinod Kimar, Former Vice-Chancellor, Jaypee University, Solan, was Guest of Honour at the occasion.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Chauhan presented the progress of research at the University, Dr CS Nautiyal spoke about the importance of quality in research, Dr. Vinod encouraged the participants with a narrative from his own research journey and emphasized the value of keen observation in research, and Dr Rajendra Dobhal apprised the participants that the aim of the conclave was to bring together under one umbrella the faculty of various departments and academic units enabling them to interact, connect, and build new collaborations, with a special focus on extramural research and innovation.

Dr Dhasmana in his presidential address encouraged the participants and stated that the conclave would re-energize research, and enhance the culture of innovative research proposals in the University.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, a well-renowned researcher and Emeritus Distinguished Professor. CRI, HIMS, SRHU was also present in the deliberations during the conclave. The CoE, Dr Archana Prakash; Nursing Advisor, Dr Kathleen McKeehan; Director Medical Services, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed; Director CRI, & Chairman, Research Committee, Dr Sunil Saini; Principals of the constituent colleges/schools, Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, Dr RC Ramola, Dr. Vickram Sahai, and Dr Sanjay Gupta; Officer In-Charge, Research & PhD Cell, Dr Vinita Kalra; CMS, Dr SL Jethani; University Librarian, Yogendra Singh; and the HODs and Faculty members of the various departments of the University were present at the inaugural session as well as over the two days of the conclave.

The mandate of this conclave was to provide a common platform for idea generation and refinement in both fundamental and translational research. Overall, sixty four (64) research proposals and concept notes were presented by the Faculty of the University. The proposals were assessed by Dr Rajendra Dobhal along with a panel of other experts, and constructive advice was offered on each of the proposals. The value of and need for collaborative research was reiterated. The expert panel explained how discussions among colleagues would stimulate new ideas, further soliciting a flow of information in horizontal, vertical, and cross-disciplinary directions, and that the conclave provided a suitable forum and platform for the faculty to deliberate on their interdisciplinary research activities. It was further elucidated how research collaboration could provide opportunities for investigators to learn how approaches from complementary disciplines may be applied to existing problems, and lead to the development of innovative solutions.

At the culmination of the two days of activities, during the valedictory session, Dr Dobhal thanked the faculty participants who shared their research proposals, while exhorting them to continue their best efforts and assured them of all possible administrative assistance in their research endeavours. Research is a multi-dimensional area and the conclave brought to notice many involved issues which should be addressed in course of research work as it is important that all of its dimensions are throughly scrutinised.