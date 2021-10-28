WGS Founders’ Day Celebrations begin today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Welham Girls’ School will celebrate its 64th Founders’ Day on 29 and 31 October, virtually. The celebrations, spread over two days, will include the Annual Sports Meet, Exhibitions, Cultural Productions, Speeches and Distribution of Awards. Padma Shri awardee Rani Rampal, Captain of the Women’s Hockey Team that represented India at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 will virtually be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Founders’ Day celebrations will begin at 8:30 a.m. on 29 October with the Annual Sports Meet. The Sports Display will include the March Past, Athletics, Track events, Karate and Aerobics demonstrations by the school students. The programme will conclude with the Prize Distribution Ceremony and speech by the Chief Guest. Padmini Sambasivam, Principal, Welham Girls School, will be the Chief Guest at the Sports Meet.

On 31 October, the Founders’ Day Exhibition-2021, ‘Anveshika’, will offer a peek into the multidimensional learning imparted to the students at Welham, nurturing their intellectual, physical, emotional, social and ethical faculties through exposure to various art forms, both visual and performing. The endeavour is to show how these art forms not only impart unique qualities to a student’s personality, but also help develop a sense of pride in one’s own heritage besides an appreciation for that which is different.

The main Founders’ Day programme will begin in the evening with Speeches and Prize Distribution. Rani Rampal, Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, will be the Chief Guest. Illustrating its commitment to inclusivity, the Main Founders’ Day production is a film ‘Nun on the Run’, produced by Welham Girls’ School.