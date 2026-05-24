Why is Gen Khanduri’s administrative approach not being followed?

Letter to the Editor

Sir,

The late Maj Gen BC Khanduri (Retd), ex-CM of Uttarakhand and Central Minister with an exclusive portfolio is being paid tribute by many who knew him and worked with him. Such a bevy of admirers from the bureaucracy, politicians, intellectuals and, of course, his military fraternity. All now remember him as a unique disciplinarian politician who held his positions with pride and some military type of administration. This later fixation of his after having served for more than three decades in the army as an engineer eventually did not suit the traditional way of governance by our elected representatives. Hence his shortened terms as CM twice. Now that we read about his singular, remarkable and respectful qualities, why does his way of functioning not become an exemplary type of governance in Uttarakhand; especially when many of our elected ones are from military families?

I also would like to ask the authorities and the General’s own kin as to why he was not given the last rites in an exemplary way by use of electric crematorium instead of the traditional wood?

Yours etc.,

S Paul