Tibet cannot be a mere side note in India’s China strategy

By Shishir Priyadarshi

India can no longer afford to treat Tibet as a moral relic, a diplomatic inconvenience, or a symbolic inheritance from the past. Tibet today is a live geopolitical arena where China is shaping military power, political legitimacy, cultural influence, and strategic depth with extraordinary consistency. What New Delhi chooses to do or refuses to do, will influence not only the future of the Himalayas, but also the larger balance of influence across Asia.

For far too long, India’s Tibet policy has remained cautious, reactive, and under-institutionalised. It has preserved the humanitarian legacy of offering refuge to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community, but it has failed to convert that historic act into a coherent long-term strategic framework. That gap matters because China has never regarded Tibet as a peripheral issue. Beijing sees Tibet as central to territorial consolidation, border security, water control, ideological legitimacy, and regional influence.

The asymmetry is striking. China has built roads, railways, surveillance systems, military infrastructure, and political networks across the Tibetan plateau with relentless focus. India, by contrast, has often confined Tibet to symbolic gestures, carefully worded statements, and diplomatic restraint. In practice, this has meant that Beijing has treated Tibet as strategy, while New Delhi has treated it as sensitivity. That imbalance now carries growing costs.

The Limits of Strategic Ambiguity

The central weakness in India’s Tibet approach is the assumption that ambiguity can substitute for strategy. It cannot. Ambiguity may temporarily reduce diplomatic friction, but it does not create leverage, shape narratives, or build influence. Over time, silence becomes surrender of strategic space.

India has often behaved as though Tibet is simply too delicate an issue to organise policy around. China, meanwhile, has systematically organised power around it. Beijing understands that control over Tibet is not merely about geography. It is about commanding the Himalayan frontier, securing strategic depth against India, influencing Nepal and Bhutan, managing critical river systems, and projecting political authority internally and externally.

The Tibetan plateau today is one of the most militarised high-altitude regions in the world. Chinese infrastructure expansion has dramatically altered the operational realities along the Line of Actual Control. Roads, airfields, logistics hubs, and dual-use civilian infrastructure have strengthened Beijing’s ability to mobilise rapidly across the Himalayan sector. India has begun responding through border infrastructure upgrades of its own, but the broader political and strategic understanding of Tibet remains fragmented.

This fragmentation is dangerous because Tibet is not only a territorial issue. It is simultaneously a military issue, a cultural issue, a water issue, an environmental issue, and a geopolitical issue. Treating it narrowly guarantees strategic underperformance.

Tibet beyond Exile Politics

India must also recognise that the Tibetan question has evolved significantly. Too much of the Indian discourse still revolves around personalities and historical sentiment. While the moral stature of the Dalai Lama remains immense, the future of Tibet cannot be understood only through the lens of exile-era politics.

The Tibetan movement itself is changing. Younger Tibetans are increasingly questioning older political assumptions, including the long-standing “Middle Way” approach that sought autonomy rather than independence. The diaspora is geographically dispersed, politically fragmented, and operating in an international environment where global attention is increasingly consumed by multiple crises. China is betting that time, fragmentation, and fatigue will eventually weaken the Tibetan cause.

India cannot respond to this shifting reality with nostalgia alone.

The real challenge is not merely preserving Tibetan identity in exile. It is understanding how Tibet fits into the future strategic architecture of Asia. That requires moving beyond symbolic solidarity toward structured statecraft.

Buddhism as Strategic Influence

One of the most overlooked dimensions of this contest is Buddhism itself. China has recognised that Buddhism is not only a religious tradition but also a source of soft power, legitimacy, and regional influence. Beijing has invested heavily in controlling Tibetan Buddhist institutions domestically while simultaneously expanding Buddhist-linked diplomacy abroad. From Nepal to Bhutan and across parts of Southeast Asia, China increasingly seeks to position itself as a patron and interpreter of Buddhist heritage.

India possesses immense cultural capital in the Buddhist world, but it has rarely deployed it with strategic clarity. Buddhist diplomacy cannot remain confined to ceremonial conferences, photo opportunities, or occasional cultural outreach. It must evolve into a sustained influence strategy.

That means investing seriously in Buddhist scholarship, monastic networks, academic exchanges, translation projects, cultural institutions, pilgrimage circuits, and regional partnerships. It means strengthening intellectual engagement with Buddhist communities across Asia. It means recognising that narrative power matters in geopolitics, particularly in a region where civilisational identity continues to shape political imagination.

Tibet as a Security and Environmental Question

Tibet is also a hard security issue disguised as a civilisational one. The plateau is often called the “Third Pole” because of its massive freshwater reserves. Many of Asia’s major rivers originate there, including systems critical to India’s long-term water security. Chinese dam-building activities, hydrological control, and environmental transformation on the plateau carry serious downstream implications.

Climate change further intensifies the challenge. Glacial retreat, ecological degradation, and changing river flows will increasingly affect agriculture, migration, disaster risks, and regional stability across South Asia. Yet India still lacks a sufficiently integrated Tibet policy that connects water security, climate strategy, and border management.

This compartmentalised thinking must end. Tibet should be treated as part of a wider Himalayan strategy linking ecology, infrastructure, border preparedness, and geopolitical planning. India cannot afford to view the plateau only through the prism of immediate military tensions while ignoring the long-term environmental and hydrological consequences of Chinese control and activity there.

From Silence to Structure

What India needs is not rhetorical escalation or reckless provocation. It needs strategic seriousness.

First, New Delhi must articulate Tibet’s importance more clearly within its broader China framework. A mature strategy does not require theatrical confrontation, but it does require intellectual clarity. India should openly recognise Tibet as a legitimate strategic concern rather than treating it as a subject best avoided.

Second, India should create deeper institutional capacity on Tibet-related issues across government, academia, and strategic research. The issue requires sustained expertise, not episodic attention triggered only by border crises.

Third, Buddhist diplomacy must become continuous, research-driven, and regionally connected rather than event-centric.

Fourth, India should engage Tibetan communities with greater consistency while recognising that diaspora engagement alone cannot substitute for state strategy.

Finally, India must stop viewing Tibet merely as a historical memory. China does not. Beijing sees Tibet as both a frontier and a narrative — a space where geography, legitimacy, culture, and power intersect. India has too often treated it as only one or the other. That asymmetry is no longer sustainable.

Tibet is not an issue to be remembered occasionally during moments of crisis or commemorative diplomacy. It is a central strategic theatre in Asia’s evolving order. If India wishes to shape the future balance of power in the Himalayas and beyond, it must stop treating Tibet as a side note and start treating it as a serious domain of statecraft.

(The author is President, Chintan Research Foundation.)