With MLA Umesh Kumar under house arrest, wife unveils statue

By Arun Pratap Singh

Laksar, 3 Feb: With the image of the state government in general and Haridwar Police in particular having taken a beating, the Police have finally placed Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar Sharma under house arrest. As a result, Sonia Sharma, wife of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, unveiled the statue of Lord Maharaja Bhagirath during an event which had been planned before the controversy related to Umesh Kumar’s feud with former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion erupted.

A huge crowd from the Saini community gathered for the event. During the programme, Umesh Sharma addressed the people through video conferencing, urging them to follow the ideals of Maharaja Bhagirath. Umesh Kumar has been under house arrest since yesterday in relation to his dispute with former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar Sharma had previously announced the installation of a large statue of Lord Maharaja Bhagirath in Laksar, which he delivered upon. Due to his house arrest, his wife Sonia Sharma unveiled the statue in his absence.

The Saini community warmly welcomed Sonia Sharma at the event. Artists from outside performed, and singer Amit Saini from Haryana entertained the crowd with his songs. Sonia Sharma conveyed Umesh Kumar’s message to the people, stating that the promise made by her husband had been fulfilled.

Sonia Sharma claimed that MLA Umesh Kumar always works for all of society and has unwavering faith in Lord Maharaja Bhagirath. Recently, a firing incident occurred following a verbal altercation between Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Umesh Sharma. In response to the tension, the police have implemented tight security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

It may also be relevant to remind here that supporters of Umesh Kumar had indulged in stone pelting in Laksar on the Police after they had learnt of Umesh Kumar’s detention for a few hours at Doiwala Police Station in Dehradun. Lack of any strict action against the stone pelters has dented the image of not only the Haridwar Police but also of the BJP Government in the state. Umesh Kumar is an independent MLA who has been a media businessman in the past and has also been involved in many alleged sting operations and faces allegations of blackmailing the politicians.

On Saturday, ADG Crime and Law & Order V Murugesan had gone to Haridwar to chair a meeting and directed the Haridwar Police to take strict action against those indulging in disruption of law and order.