Speaker Bhushan inaugurates Office Building of Kotdwar Block Rural Development Dept

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 3 Feb: Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan formally inaugurated the office of the Rural Development Department, Block Kotdwar, with a ceremonial pooja, here, today.

Speaker Khanduri congratulated all the officers and staff, stating that the new building will aid the Rural Development Department in managing technical tasks and departmental operations effectively. She also urged the department officials to maintain proper office management and oversight. The Speaker emphasised the need to develop a culture of working towards resolving public issues.

She mentioned that the construction of the Rural Development Department office would benefit not only Kotdwar but also surrounding constituencies, enabling the local population to access information related to their development work. The Speaker stressed the importance of officers being actively present in their regions and addressing public concerns promptly. Furthermore, she highlighted the need for officials to maintain accountability and positive behaviour towards the public.

Speaker Khanduri extended best wishes to the local residents, the department’s staff, and officials on the completion of the new building.

Present at the event were Mandal President Sanjay Rawat, Councillor Rajendra Bisht, Jaydeep Nautiyal, Rajni Bisht, Asha, Vibhuti Rawat, Chief Engineer, Anil Kumar (Executive Engineer, Dehradun), Dinesh Kumar (Executive Engineer), Sudesh Kumar (Assistant Engineer), Rajeev Verma (Deputy Assistant Engineer), among others.