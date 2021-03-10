Women important for family, society: Dr Farooq

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Mar: The ‘Shri Sadhuram Swawlamban Vikas Kendra’ organised a programme, “Swawlamban Samvad”, at a hotel in Selaqui Industrial Area, here.

Keynote Speaker Dr S Farooq, philanthropist, researcher, successful entrepreneur and writer, while addressing the audience, spoke about the importance of and respect for women in the family and society.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Mishra, former Executive Director, ONGC, was the Guest of Honour.

An inspirational film was also shown on the occasion. The vote of thanks was proposed by Sudhir Kumar, Director of the Kendra.