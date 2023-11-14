Worship of Lord Dhanvantari conducted ceremoniously at SRHU

Lord Dhanvantari was worshiped at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jolly Grant on Dhanvantari Jayanti and National Ayurvedic Day.

Also, everyone’s good health was prayed for. Lord Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda was asked to bless the entire human family.

Information about the importance of Ayurveda was given in the function organized at the Ayurvedic Centre.

On Friday, Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana worshipped Lord Dhanvantari at the Ayurvedic Center of SRHU Jolly Grant. During the Yagya ritual organized during this period, he wished for the good health of everyone. Dr. Vijay Dhasmana told that on the day of Dhanteras, Vaidyaraj Dhanvantari, the originator of Ayurvedic medicine, had appeared from the sea with an urn of nectar, hence Dhanteras is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari. Dr. Dhasmana said that the day of Dhanteras has special significance not only from the religious point of view but also from the historical point of view because the day of Dhanteras is celebrated as National Ayurvedic Day.

Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana said that not only allopathy but also homeopathy and Ayurvedic treatment facilities are available in Himalayan Hospital as per international standards. Awareness among people towards Ayurvedic medicine has increased. Till now, people from more than forty countries have come to Swami Rama Ayurvedic Center for treatment with Panchakarma therapy. On this occasion, former Chancellor of SRHU Dr. Mohan Swamy, Dr. Ashok Deorari, Head of Department Dr. Ram Narayan Mishra, Dr. Neelan Bisht, Dr. Rohit Bhatt, Amerendra Kumar, Ashok Negi and all the staff and faculty members were present.