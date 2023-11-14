Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra pays courtesy call on DGP Ashok Kumar

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Olympic Champion Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra paid a courtesy call on Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, at his official residence here today. DGP Ashok Kumar shared this information along with some photographs on his social media handles. Neeraj Chopra and Ashok Kumar have a long time family relation and Chopra considers Kumar as his Mama (Maternal Uncle). Chopra stayed with Kumar, his wife and Prof Alaknanda Ashok and the family for over 4 hours. This is not the first time that Chopra has visited the Kumars. He has visited them several times in the past.

DGP Kumar in his tweet posted on X, informed that Chopra is currently having a break from his strict training schedule for Diwali and is currently spending time at his ancestral home in Sonipat (Haryana). During this break, he took out time to visit the Kumars in Dehradun and spend some time with the family. Kumar also informed that during the stay of Neeraj, he (the DGP) also presented a copy of his book, ‘Cyber Encounters’ to him. Kumar added that during the time spent by Chopra at his residence, many fans of Chopra visited the Kumar’s residence to meet him and get pics clicked with him.

Kumar posted, “Neeraj Chopra has come to his village after a long time to celebrate Diwali after taking a break from his training. During this break, Neeraj also came to our house in Dehradun and spent some memorable family moments with us. Neeraj also brought ghee with him from the village. The ghee that came from the village has made our Diwali even sweeter. Within a very short time, many of his fans also came to meet him. I also presented a copy of my book ‘Cyber Encounters’ to Neeraj”.

In an informal chat, Ashok Kumar reminded that both the families are close to each other, and that Neeraj Chopra is very serious towards fitness. In such a situation, he is also a source of inspiration for today’s youth. Kumar also observed that Neeraj Chopra likes Dehradun very much. He likes the mountains and the climate here very much. Neeraj Chopra, who stayed at Ashok Kumar’s house for about 4 hours, shared many things related to his upcoming training schedule with Kumar and his family.

Chopra was in town to meet his brother who studies at prestigious Welham Boys’ School.