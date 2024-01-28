Yashwant Singh Katoch awarded Padma Shri

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 27th January: Well-known historian and archaeologist from Pauri, Yashwant Singh Katoch , was among those awarded the Padma awards for this year by the President of India on the occasion of Republic Day. Katoch , who has taught history and archaeology for over 30 years, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of history and archaeology.

Many dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, educationists, academicians, and individuals from various fields in Uttarakhand, have expressed happiness at the development and have congratulated Dr. Katoch for the honor. Born in Ekeshwar Block in Pauri district, Katoch has extensively written about the history of Uttarakhand. He has authored 12 books in this regard. He is currently engaged in several research projects related to the history of Uttarakhand. After retiring as a Principal in the College, he stopped active teaching in 1995 and has since been involved in research work. He was a topper in MA History from Agra University and completed his Doctorate in Philosophy from HNB Garhwal University, which is now a Central University. He is currently a founder member of the Uttarakhand Research Centre, established in 1973. “Uttarakhand Ka Naveen Itihaas” is one of his more popular works.