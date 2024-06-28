By Wg Cdr Satish Aparajit (Retd)

The election of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has sparked significant discussion, which seems surprising given the long-standing conventions. The Speaker is from the ruling party, and many states do not have a Deputy Speaker. This led me to notice that nearly 20 states will hold elections in 2027, coinciding with the end of President MS Murmu’s tenure.

One of the key points in the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto was “One Nation, One Election”. This idea suggests the possibility of dissolving the Lok Sabha prematurely to align its election with those of the 20 states, and possibly others due within a year or two.

Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 in September 2025. This raises questions about his future: Will he continue until 2027 or step down for a successor? Will this mark the end of his political career? It’s challenging to predict at this stage.

While I am not an astrologer or a soothsayer, applying logical thinking suggests that the BJP is determined to achieve this goal. There is also speculation about the creation of new states from Uttar Pradesh, although this remains a wild thought.

The “One Nation, One Election” initiative also has the support of the RSS, which is crucial for the BJP to advance this agenda. Without RSS backing, implementation would be difficult.

As for Modi, there is speculation that he might be elevated to the position of President after Murmu, continuing to influence the BJP and the new Prime Minister. This discussion seems to be ongoing among senior BJP leaders, though not publicly.

However, international conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict could impact these plans, possibly dragging India into global tensions.

This is all speculation, but it presents a thought-provoking scenario.