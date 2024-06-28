Doon’s Saumya Uniyal shines in Amazon Prime Series

By Simran Kapoor

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Hailing from the valley of Doon, Saumya Uniyal remembers starting her journey of being an actor a few years ago. During the lockdown, while a lot of things were going wrong, one thing went right for her. It was during these lonesome hours that she found her true purpose- that of being an actor.

A Convent of Jesus & Mary alumna, Saumya recently debuted on screen in TVF’s “Sisterhood” on Amazon Mini. She plays the character of Kiara. TVF is well known for a few of the top OTT series including Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, Half CA, amongst others. Sisterhood is a series about four friends from a convent school and a series of their adventures in it.

During her school days, Saumya recalls being someone with low self-esteem. “I used to have massive stage fright but would somehow manage to go on stage when asked. I was not really good at studies, neither was I too good at sports or any extracurricular activities. I just remember that once or twice in school I had the opportunity to act on stage, and it was the most exhilarating feeling in the world,” says Saumya.

After completing her graduation from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, Saumya started working as a content writer and also started starring in some online sketches. After juggling some jobs, Saumya started taking a couple of acting workshops and auditioning rigorously. After almost 2 years of auditioning, with continuous rejections, she finally got her first break with Sisterhood.

“I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this web series. I have had the opportunity to work with the sweetest cast and crew. All the co-actors and director were super kind and I am grateful to have met them during the shoot.”

Saumya feels extremely grateful to have had the love and support of her parents and her friends. She feels that with the right kind of support, a person can push their limits and aim for the sky. Moreover, this is just the beginning for her. “I don’t know what’s there in store for me in the future, but all I know is I have faith in God and know that He’ll lead me well,” she concludes.