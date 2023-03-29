Youth should imbibe qualities of Swami Vivekanand: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Mar: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday addressed a “State Level Youth Conference” organised on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram.

The Governor said that the youth have to make their best contribution to building a new India while being ready for the challenges of the future. The youth will have to imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in their lives, which would give new direction to the entire society. He said that the youth should fulfill their dreams by moving forward with determination.

Lt-General Singh said that the nation is moving ahead on the path of a developed and prosperous India. The great resolutions of becoming Vishwa Guru, Developed India, Self-reliant India had to be achieved. This can be fulfilled only through the strong faith of the youth in the cause.

Addressing the youth present, he said that Swami Vivekananda has not only been a source of inspiration, but he has made an incomparable contribution in establishing Indian culture in the world with his thoughts. The teachings of Swami Vivekananda tell us to be one’s own inspiration. The country is rich in culture, heritage and traditions, using these as their strength, the youth should work to give a new direction not only to India but also to the world in this era of Amrit Kaal.

Present on the occasion were Swami Aseematmanand, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Dehradun, Swami Anupanand, President of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Chandigarh, Dr Anupam Talwar, Deputy Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy, and students of various colleges.