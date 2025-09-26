Zubeen Garg: Emotion in Every Note, Energy in Every Beat

By Rothindra Nath Goswami

The skies and air of Assam are resounding everywhere with words like Dhumuha (storm), endhar (darkness), mayabini, and many familiar words. Amidst them all spreads the sighs of millions, and people ask one another: Zubeen (da) has gone? No one is able to accept this heartbreaking news. Yet, in unison, everyone utters the heart-touching words sung by Zubeen(da). The whole world has become filled with Zubeen.

On Friday, when Pranjal broke the news to me during an important official meeting, I could not believe it at first. As I came out of the meeting and passed through the lifeless Gar Ali of Jorhat, my heart sank. At night I tried hard to confirm the news, hoping it would turn out to be false. The next day, on the way to Guwahati, I saw entire Assam drowning in grief.

And today, near Guwahati Airport, when the flower-decorated vehicle was moving towards Jalukbari, I saw it from nearby, and suddenly grief struck me hard. (The one who touched everyone’s heart)—Zubeen is no more. On the roadside, seeing the sea of helpless boys and girls, youth, and admirers of all ages, tears came out again. Truly, for everyone, imagining a world without Zubeen is impossible. It feels as if heaven itself has collapsed for all followers. The person who had given immense inspiration to Assam and to India—what are his admirers to do in his absence? No one can grasp what has really happened.

Assam’s Zubeen, Zubeen’s Assam! In these past two days, I have witnessed the fullest expression of Zubeen-filled Assam. The mighty Brahmaputra, the surrounding mountains, the trees and vines—all seem to mourn the loss of their beloved son. From Sadiya to Dhubri, the Brahmaputra appears to carry the tears of all the people of the Northeast. As I came from Khanapara to Maligaon, a sudden realisation soaked my mind: the next time I come to Assam, it will be a world without Zubeen. From the aircraft, I saw even the white clouds above as if frozen, bidding farewell to Zubeen.

An ocean of people without end—something unseen, unheard-of in the history of Assam and India.

Someone mentioned that such a sea of people has been seen only four times on this planet. But many people may not know one thing: Zubeen was people’s voice, who inspired generations, who taught us to love the world, who led a solitary movement through his songs. Most importantly, he rejected barriers of language, religion, caste-creed, and all differences to give birth to a new way of thinking: simplicity, clarity, impartiality, yet a bold and fearless voice untouched by any political ideology.

Zubeen represents emotion, great hope, trust, immense strength, and unity—a rarity in present times. Zubeen represents a force, an inspiration, that binds everyone together in a thread of unity. In the dictionary, the word Zubeen will carry such a vast meaning that it has already taken root as one of the most powerful and eternal words in the hearts of the Assamese people.

(The author is CGM, ONGC, Dehradun; and a Sahitya Akademi Children’s Literature Awardee in Assamese.)