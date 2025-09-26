Dr Abhijay Luthra wins Best Film Award at European Congress in Copenhagen

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Dr Abhijay Luthra, a promising young ophthalmologist from Dehradun, has made the country proud by winning the Best Film Award at the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), held at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, from 12 to 16 September.

The ESCRS Congress is one of the largest and most prestigious global gatherings of eye surgeons, attracting thousands of delegates from around the world, recognised as the highest international stage for showcasing innovation, academic excellence, and collaboration in ophthalmology. Against this highly competitive backdrop, Dr Abhijay’s recognition as the Best Film winner in the “Residents in training” category stands as a distinguished achievement.

Currently pursuing a Glaucoma Fellowship at Shroff Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, Dr Abhijay is actively building his clinical and surgical expertise. His accomplishment at ESCRS at this early stage in his career reflects not only his medical acumen but also his ability to communicate complex ophthalmic concepts through film, underscoring the growing role of visual storytelling in medical education and knowledge sharing.

Adding further honour to the state, Dr Abhijay is likely to join Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun, in the near future after completing his fellowships. Drishti Eye Institute, the first NABH-accredited super-specialty eye hospital in Uttarakhand and among North India’s first LASIK centers, has been at the forefront of bringing advanced technology, world-class expertise, and academic leadership to the region for over two decades. Dr Abhijay’s association is expected to further strengthen Drishti’s vision of combining cutting-edge innovation with compassionate patient care for communities across Uttarakhand and beyond.

Dr Abhijay Luthra’s recognition on such a prestigious international platform highlights the emerging role of young Indian ophthalmologists on the global stage. It is not only a proud moment for his family and mentors, but also a matter of distinction for the institutions he is associated with – Shroff Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, and the Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun.