Parag Mehta’s workshop will greatly benefit local artists: Banshidhar Tiwari

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 25 Sept: A five-day acting workshop organized by Next Level and Sambhav Kala Manch was inaugurated on Thursday at the auditorium of the Information & Public Relations Department. The workshop was formally opened with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Director General Information & CEO, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Banshidhar Tiwari; renowned casting director Parag Mehta; Additional Director, Industries, Shikhar Saxena; and Nodal Officer, Film Development Council, Dr Nitin Upadhyay. On his arrival in Uttarakhand, Mehta was welcomed by Tiwari with a shawl and a memento.

Addressing the workshop, Chief Guest Banshidhar Tiwari, said that it is the result of the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that film shooting and the film industry are being actively promoted in the state today. He said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, a new film policy has been implemented which is better than those of other states. He further added that Uttarakhand offers higher grant assistance in comparison to other states. Tiwari said that the state does not lack talent, but there is a need to provide them with the right platform. He noted that the Film Development Council has taken an innovative initiative by launching such workshops. He emphasized that the experience of renowned Bollywood casting director Parag Mehta would greatly benefit local artists, and expressed hope that similar workshops will be organized in the future as well.

Parag Mehta said that Uttarakhand is a beautiful state and an excellent location for film shooting. He added that he would strive to bring more Bollywood film projects to Uttarakhand. With more films being shot in the state, local artists would also get more opportunities. He thanked the state government for its support in organizing the workshop.

Additional Director, Industries, Shikhar Saxena, said that the Industries Department is committed to creating a favorable environment for the film industry in the state. He stated that the single-window system has been made simple and accessible.

Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Nodal Officer and Joint CEO of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, said that Uttarakhand’s new film policy is being discussed at the national level. He mentioned that the policy has been made very attractive and provisions have been made for incentives and grants to ensure maximum opportunities for local artists in films. He added that the workshop would help in nurturing and refining the talent of local artists.

The program was conducted by Abhishek Maindola of Sambhav Kala Manch. Among those present on the occasion were Sanjay Bisht, Rajat Kumar, famous singer Neo Pharswan (from Next Level), and Anurag Joshi, Devshali, Sudhir, and, producer & actor Kunal Shamsher Malla, amongst others.