Gov praises sourcing of organic food from hill areas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Vaidya Shikha met the Governor, Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan, here, on Tuesday. Vaidya Shikha and Robin are working for the distribution of Uttarakhand’s local products through the Valley Culture Organisation. Vaidya Shikha informed the Governor that they purchase local products from villagers of Chakrata and Tehri. Finger millets, ghee, honey, turmeric, pulses and red rice are being bought from the villages.

Governor Smt. Maurya said that entire profit of products being purchased from the villagers should be given to rural people. Villagers should be encouraged to undertake organic farming. Model villages should be developed focussing on self employment, education and health of the rural women. Expected cooperation would be provided. The Governor added that she would visit a model village and meet the women there soon. She suggested that ASHAs and Anganwadi workers could also help in this regard. Appreciating Vaidya Shikha, Governor said that educated youths should work for the development of rural areas.

Governor Maurya added that Valley Culture should plant medicinal plants in these villages on the occasion of Harela Festival. She also directed holding a programme at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Harela at which rural women would be presented medicinal herbs. She said she would talk to the Women and Child Development Minister soon regarding welfare, health, and self employment of women and girls.