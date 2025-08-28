10 BIS Student Chapters established at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Graphic Era has officially joined hands with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Today, a BIS Corner and 10 student chapters were inaugurated across different departments of the university.

A special programme was organised to mark the partnership between Graphic Era Deemed University and BIS. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Deputy Director General (Northern Region), BIS, Sneh Lata, the Chief Guest at the event, said that this initiative will not only give students a deeper understanding of innovation and standards but also prepare them to compete globally. She emphasised that when students embrace the importance of quality and standards, they will be able to establish themselves in the industry and unlock new opportunities.

Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh highlighted that BIS is the backbone of product quality in the country. By joining BIS, students will now gain first-hand exposure to the world of quality assurance and standardisation. He urged students to make the most of this golden opportunity and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress with their skills, innovation, and excellence.

Director, BIS Dehradun Branch, Saurabh Tiwari, said that students are the architects of future innovations. By contributing to enhancing product reliability, they will give fresh momentum to campaigns like Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

The 10 student chapters have been set up in the departments of Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biotechnology, Food Technology, Electronics, Environmental Science, Allied Science, and Electrical Engineering. In the coming time, students will also benefit from special workshops, national-level seminars, and internship programs, which will connect them directly with industry practices and equip them for global competition.

The event was organised by Graphic Era Deemed University and hosted by Vedanshi Nagar. Present on the occasion were BIS Nodal Officer Dr Brijesh Prasad, Head of Department (Mechanical) Dr Kapil Kumar Sharma, Head of Department (Aerospace) Dr Sudhir Joshi, Head of Department (Civil) Dr Keerat Kumar Gupta, along with other heads of departments, faculty members, and students.