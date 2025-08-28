‘RLEK inaugurates ‘Project Repair and Restore’ – Schools Renovation Initiative

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Dehradun-based NGO, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra (RLEK), inaugurated its latest project, Repair and Restore – A School Renovation Initiative”, here, today. Under this initiative, RLEK successfully renovated four schools, enhancing the learning environment for children with the valuable support of Delphinus Consulting Private Limited.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr Harsha Lakhera as the Chief Guest, from Delphinus Consulting Private Limited, and Dr Lav Singh, Forest Ranger Officer, Mohand Range, Shivalik Forest Division, as the Guest of Honour. The programme was conducted after the successful completion of the renovation, with the main event held at Blue Star Van Gujjar Upper Primary School, Mohand.

Along with this school, three other schools were also fully renovated under the project, providing students with cleaner classrooms, improved facilities, and a more conducive atmosphere for learning.

As part of the celebration, RLEK engaged the community and students in a series of fun and educational activities. Puzzle quizzes, ring-throw games, and ball-through-glass activities brought excitement and joy, creating an inclusive environment where both children and community members participated enthusiastically. The activities not only entertained but also encouraged teamwork, problem-solving, and confidence among the students.

During the programme, Chief Guest Dr Harsha Lakhera addressed the students and parents with a motivational message. She urged the children to always take care of their school, maintain discipline, dream big, and remain dedicated to their studies. She also praised the contribution of RLEK in the lives of the communities of the Mohand and Shivalik Range.

The distinguished guest, Dr Lav Singh, currently serving as Ranger in the Forest Department at Mohand, encouraged the students to always stay focused on their studies while nurturing love and respect for the environment and forests.

The Chairperson, RLEK, Pratima Menon, addressed the students, emphasising the importance of values in their lives and urged them to maintain cleanliness within their school compound and surrounding. She also appealed to the villagers to keep their environment clean. Highlighting the Repair and Restore project, she shared that with the support of Delphinus Consulting Private Limited, RLEK successfully renovated four schools.