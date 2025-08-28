Grand worship organised on Ganesh Chaturthi in Mussoorie 

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 Aug: The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with special reverence, devotion and pomp here. A large number of devotees gathered for the grand worship and feast organised at Shri Ganesh Temple, Bahuguna Park, Camel Back Road, today, and the entire atmosphere reverberated with the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

This special event started in the morning with the chanting of mantras and worship of Shri Ganesh. Devotees participated in the worship and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, health and peace of their families and the country. The temple was decorated with flowers, lamps and colourful lights, which delighted the minds of the devotees.

After the worship, a huge feast was organised, in which hundreds of devotees from Mussoorie and surrounding areas took the prasad. The entire arrangement for the devotees was done in a very systematic and service-oriented manner, which gave a pleasant experience.

This event was organized by Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj and his family with devotion and dedication. The Bhardwaj family not only made this event successful but also gave a message to the local society to celebrate the festival together. Local citizens as well as tourists participated in the programme and took blessings of Shri Ganesh.