Ecole Globale emerges Champion at 7th Interschool Girls’ Swimming Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Ecole Globale International Girls’ School hosted the 7th Invitational Inter School Swimming Competition for Girls on 26 August. The event showcased energy, competitive spirit, and sporting excellence, setting a new benchmark in inter school aquatic events.

Fifteen schools participated in the competition, including Hopetown Girls’ School, Doon International School Riverside Campus, Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, Kasiga School, The OASIS, Gyananda School, Wynberg Allen School (Mussoorie), The Asian School, GD Goenka Public School, Brightlands School, Social Baluni Public School, The Tonsbridge School, Kendriya Vidyalaya (Dehradun), St Joseph’s Academy, and the host school, Ecole Globale International Girls’ School.

The spectators were treated to a series of gripping races and electrifying finishes, with swimmers displaying remarkable skill, speed, and stamina across a range of categories—from high-energy freestyle sprints to strategically fought relay races.

Ecole Globale emerged as the Overall Champion, dominating the scoreboard with an impressive lead. Gyananda School secured the first runner-up position, followed by Wynberg Allen as the second runner-up.

The highlight of the day was the outstanding performance by Yashaswi Chaudhary of Ecole Globale, who clinched the Individual Championship in the Sub-Junior category, earning well-deserved applause and admiration.

Other standout champions included Ananya Yadav from Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Junior category, Isha Panwar from Brightlands School in the Intermediate category, and Manasvi Panwar from Social Baluni Public School in the Senior category.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, during which the achievements of all participants were celebrated. Medals, trophies, and certificates were presented to the winners, and every swimmer was lauded for their courage, effort, and sportsmanship.