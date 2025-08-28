German delegation discusses tech collaboration, investment prospects with U’khand officials

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 27 Aug: A high-level German delegation from Frankfurt held detailed discussions with the officials of Uttarakhand Government and the academicians from Uttarakhand at the IIT Roorkee campus today. The delegation is exploring avenues for technological collaboration and investment in the state. The meeting, held on the institute’s campus, was focussed around engineering, renewable energy, emerging technologies, and innovation-driven ventures, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships.

The Uttarakhand delegation was led by IIT Roorkee Director Kamal Kishore Pant, accompanied by the representatives from the Government of Uttarakhand and senior faculty members. On this occasion, Pant shared with the delegation the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, noting that beyond the Global Investors’ Summit, the state is actively pursuing investment opportunities to position itself as a preferred destination for global investors. He also elaborated on the potential for collaboration in key sectors such as semiconductors, space science, data science, and artificial intelligence, asserting that such partnerships could generate local employment and serve as a strategic measure to mitigate migration from the hill regions.

Pant also stressed on the importance of Indo-German cooperation in areas like sustainability, women’s empowerment, and disaster early warning systems, and claimed that these domains offer scope for meaningful engagement and mutual benefit. The dialogue reflected Uttarakhand’s broader developmental priorities, particularly its emphasis on inclusive growth and technological advancement.

Stephan Wittekind, Chief Executive Officer of RheinMain, Germany’s innovation hub, expressed keen interest in partnering with Indian start-ups and mid-sized enterprises aiming to expand their footprint across Europe. He remarked that Germany, with its leadership in engineering, electronics, green energy, and digital competencies, is well-positioned to support Indian ventures seeking global exposure. Wittekind further conveyed optimism about the prospects of collaboration with Indian institutions and businesses, noting that Frankfurt is eager to build enduring relationships that foster innovation and economic growth.