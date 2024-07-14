10-day NCC camp ends at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun 12 Jul: The 10-day NCC training camp organised at Uttaranchal University campus under the aegis of 29th NCC Battalion of Uttarakhand concluded with a cultural programme presented by the cadets.

On the last day, the Additional Director General of Uttarakhand NCC Directorate, Maj General Atul Rawat reached the training camp. He observed the daily routine of the camp and addressed the cadets.

In his address, Maj Gen Atul Rawat explained the rationale, importance of NCC and its direct and indirect benefits. He told the NCC students encouraging stories of the nationwide achievements of the NCC and cadets’ indomitable courage. He said that the training camp organised at Uttaranchal University is an example in which cent percent rules were followed.

On this occasion, a cultural evening was organised by the cadets. Participants from 5 companies of the 29th Battalion of the state gave their presentations at the event. The presentations of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari folk dances received a lot of applause. The famous Jagar of Uttarakhand was the centre of attraction.

The event was also addressed by the Commanding Officer of 29th Battalion, Colonel PK Pandey and Group Commandant, Colonel S Baweja.

The event was mainly attended by the President of the University, Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Lt Nitin Duklan, Lt Anirudh Kulkarni, Lt Arun Kumar, Lt Ajay Nautiyal, Lt Sunita, TO Nisha, TO Dinesh Doval and Rajendra.