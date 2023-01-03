13 IPS officers transferred, Anshuman is ADG LIU & Security

Dehradun, 2 Jan: In an order issued late tonight, the government has transferred as many as 12 IPS officers. ADG AP Anshuman has been given charge as ADG Local Intelligence (LIU) and Security. Vimmi Sachdeva has been given charge as IG Personnel while Kewal Khurana has been given charge as IG Training. Vimla Gunjyal has been given charge as IG P& M. Ridhim Aggarwal, presently posted as Special Secretary Home, has been given charge as IG SDRF. She will continue to hold charge also as Special Secretary Home. Neeru Garg has been posted as IG Fire Services. Krishna Kumar VK has been shifted as IG Telecom while Mukhtar Mohsin has been shifted as IG Traffic upon promotion. Nilesh Anand Bharne, posted as DIG Kumaon has been given charge as IG Kumaon now upon promotion.

Upon promotion, DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Naganyal has been posted as IG Garhwal Division.

In addition, 3 junior IPS officers have also been transferred. They are Rekha Yadav who has been promoted and posted as SP Traffic and Crime in Haridwar; Sarvesh Panwar who has been promoted and posted as SP Police Headquarters and Crime, while Ghorke Chandrashekhar has also been promoted and posted as SP Crime/Traffic in Udham Singh Nagar.