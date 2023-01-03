UKSSC seeks legal opinion in respect of 7 recruitments

Dehradun, 2 Jan: Sources have informed that a legal opinion has been sought in respect of 7 different recruitments conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), in order to take a final decision whether to cancel the recruitments on ground of irregularities and order reconduct of the recruitments, or to hold the recruitments as valid.

Sources added that the officials from UKSSSC now await the legal opinion from the legal department of the government based on which a final decision would be taken, in respect of these recruitments conducted by the UKSSSC whether to cancel and order fresh recruitment or hold these recruitments as valid if the legal opinion held this view. It may be recalled that UKSSSC had constituted an experts committee to conduct a scrutiny and form an opinion if there were irregularities in the conduct of 8 recruitments in question. The experts committee has held that the recruitment process undertaken to select and appoint 1470 LT teachers was fair and a clean chit was given. In respect of the other 7 recruitments, a final opinion is not yet formed. These tests included posts of junior assistants, personal assistants, police rankers, vehicle drivers, workshop instructors, fisheries inspectors, head constables in police telecommunication department, etc.

The commission will take a final decision after the legal opinion is received in respect of these recruitments. Sources claim that the legal opinion is expected within next few days. It may be further recalled that out of these seven recruitments, the results of three recruitments have already been declared, while the results of four other recruitments have not been declared.