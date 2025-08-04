13th Edition of ‘Young Uttarakhand Cine Awards’ to be held in Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: The nominations for the Young Uttarakhand Cine Awards 2025 were officially announced on Sunday. The award ceremony is being organised by Young Uttarakhand Sanstha, an organisation that has been working to promote Uttarakhand’s films, music, and culture for the past 12 years. The main event will take place on 23 August at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi.

A press conference was held on Sunday at MJ Residency, Race Course Road, by the organisation. During the event, the organisers shared that artists and filmmakers who released feature films and music videos in 2024 have been nominated in various categories. Awards for feature films will be given in categories such as Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Story, Best Film Director, Best Film, and many more.

Artists from films like Sanskar, Kara Ek Praya, Jola, Asragar, Rituguli, Meethi – Maa Ku Aashirwad and more have received nominations.

In the music video section, awards will be given for Best Singer, Best Lyricist, Best Music Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Video Production House. Songs like Teri Meri Maa, Bhavar Ni Jola, Dhumki – Sumsum, Hai Mera Bachpan, and others have been nominated.

Special lifetime achievement awards will also be given this year. Famous singer and actress Manju Bhujwan will receive the Young Uttarakhand Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned folk artist Yogendra Babu will be honoured with the Gaurav Bhoomi Lokshree Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award function is being organised with the special support of the Tourism Department and Uttarakhand Film Development Council. The goal of this event is to encourage and promote the talent of Uttarakhand in the field of cinema and music.