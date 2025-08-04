Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan organised by Ahl-e-Sukhan at Doon Library

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: A Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan was organised by the literary organisation, Ahl-e-Sukhan, in the auditorium of the Doon Library here. The event was presided over by Dr S Farooq, founder of Tasmia Academy and a well-known social figure, while the former DGP of Uttarakhand Aloke B Lal was the Chief Guest.

The primary aim of the event was to promote the spirit of literature and poetry. The proceedings were conducted with elegance by the renowned poet Shadab Mashhadi, who served as the host for the evening.

Among the distinguished poets who recited their works were Nadeem Anwar, Javed Asi, Chand Deobandi, Nafees Ahmad Nafees, Rajveer Singh Raaz, Iqbal Azar, Monika Mansha, Dard Garhwali, Afsi, and Imtiaz Qureshi. Their poetic expressions were deeply appreciated by the audience, and the hall repeatedly echoed with rounds of applause and expressions of admiration.

Several respected personalities from the city also participated in the programme, adding to its prestige.

Raj Kumar ‘Raaz’, the founder of Ahl-e-Sukhan, credited the success of this literary gathering to his dedicated team members — Gaurav ‘Saathi’, Aviral, Harinder ‘Manjha’, Anhad, and Aman Raturi — whose consistent efforts and support made the event a success.