Maharaj seeks Centre’s support for infrastructure development in tourism sector

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: Uttarakhand Tourism, Religious Affairs, and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj paid a courtesy call on Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, today. He apprised Shekhawat with the ongoing initiatives in the tourism sector in the state and discussed future plans.

Minister Satpal Maharaj visited the private residence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Laxmi Road, here, and briefed him about the various projects being undertaken in the field of tourism and culture in Uttarakhand. He also discussed strategies to position Uttarakhand prominently on the world tourism map. Maharaj requested the Union Minister to extend support for enhancing tourism infrastructure in the state, highlighting that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government is making continuous efforts to promote the winter Char Dham Yatra. He sought maximum support from the Centre in this endeavour.

Maharaj further told Minister Shekhawat that, along with developing the state as a wedding destination, the government has launched several schemes and initiatives aimed at boosting tourism and creating employment opportunities for local residents. Notable among these are the Uttarakhand Tourism Entrepreneur Incentive Scheme and the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme, which encourage investment and self-employment in the tourism sector.