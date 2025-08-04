Call from Rispana & Bindal – Loud & Clear

By Paramjit Singh Kakkar

Rivers are the lifeline and soul of any city. Around the globe, cities take pride in their rivers, cherishing them as beautiful gifts from nature that enrich humanity. Many cities celebrate their rivers, showcasing them as sources of pride for citizens and governing bodies alike. In most of the countries where tourism flourishes, rivers play a vital role in promoting the area and embodying local culture and heritage. The Rispana and Bindal rivers have flowed through this beautiful valley for ages, serving the region in countless ways. Once free-flowing and perennial, they were known for their clean waters that residents fondly recall from childhood.

It is essential to restore and prioritise these rivers to preserve the identity and heritage they nourish. Citizens are united in calling for the restoration of the Rispana and Bindal rivers as their foremost priority. While announcements and actions focus on the Rispana and Bindal elevated road project, the people of Dehradun have many concerns that they have voiced passionately. Applying the principle of participatory role of the stakeholders, residents have the right to express their thoughts on the future of their beloved city. The sentiments of well-meaning citizens must matter when shaping projects that will significantly impact the city’s landscape, along with crucial environmental and civic issues regarding concretisation, climate change and sustainability. The new elevated road project is set to be constructed over these rivers. The primary concern is that the already-degraded rivers will be covered by the elevated road without first being restored to their natural beauty. Currently, the rivers, heavily polluted, resemble drainage systems rather than the proud waterways of Dehradun. Citizens are urging the government to act with determination to restore and rejuvenate these rivers. Recognising the significance of these two rivers in the past and the future of Doon valley there is a strong demand to prioritise their restoration before any major projects are embarked upon. Taking this initiative will rekindle the confidence of the environmentally conscious citizens who envision Dehradun as one of the most serene places in the country. The rejuvenation of these two rivers, if taken up as first developmental priority can be a feather in the cap of the government, otherwise facing discontent of the environmentalists on some of the other such issues.

(The author is associated with ‘PRAMUKH’-NGO and Nature Science Initiative Trust.)