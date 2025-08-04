DIS Riverside Campus hosts ‘Amrit Chhaya Tarka Peeth’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: The Riverside Campus of Doon International School transformed into a vibrant arena of intellect and expression as it hosted the city campus’ prestigious ‘Amrit Chhaya Tarka Peeth’, a two-day inter-school debate festival honouring legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, on 2 August.

Far beyond a mere competition, Amrit Chhaya stands as a tribute to the immortality of ideas, timeless values, and the power of eloquence. The event was divided into two riveting segments – ‘Kurukshetra’ and ‘Gyanvahini’.

‘Kurukshetra’, held in a hybrid parliamentary debate format, tested participants’ quick thinking and sharp reasoning. Topics were revealed just an hour before the contest, with complete internet blackout ensuring pure intellectual engagement. Meanwhile, ‘Gyanvahini’ celebrated the harmony of culture and expression, with topics shared four days in advance, giving participants a chance to craft compelling arguments.

The competition witnessed stellar participation from 12 eminent schools across the region, each team leaving the audience captivated with their wit, passion, and oratory skills. After a thrilling first day, eight schools advanced to the finals.

In the final showdown The TonsBridge School clinched first place in ‘Gyanvahini’. The Doon School emerged victorious in ‘Kurukshetra’. RIMC lifted the Overall Championship Trophy.

Applauding the efforts of the young debaters, Harinder Singh Mann, Director of the School, said, “This platform is dedicated to the Hindi language and is a step towards enriching and celebrating its legacy.”