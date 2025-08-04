St Jude’s School wins ‘Capta Caelum – Reach for the Sky 2025’ Cultural Contest

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: Wynberg-Allen School, nestled in the scenic heart of Mussoorie, once again opened its doors to around twenty outstanding schools for its acclaimed Cultural Festival, ‘Capta Caelum – Reach for the Sky 2025’ on 1 August. This celebration of creativity and excellence saw students engage in a variety of competitions designed to highlight both Individual Flair and Collaborative Spirit.

Students of St Jude’s School lit up the festival with their spectacular performances across multiple categories, emerging as torchbearers of talent and innovation. Their victory in the Headgear and Showcase category reflected not only remarkable artistry but also a deep commitment to fashion ethics. The students demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility in their choices, marrying sustainability with artistry, earning admiration for their thoughtful, socially-conscious designs that set new benchmarks for creative expression.

In the Modelling segment, St Jude’s contestants delivered an effortlessly elegant performance, seamlessly blending grace and confidence with innovative presentation. Their cohesive teamwork and modern interpretations stood out, capturing both the audience’s and judges’ appreciation and earning them the Winner’s title.

Equally impressive was their showing on the dance floor, where their dynamic and expressive routine clinched them the title of Dance Runner-Up. The performance was a true spectacle—combining skilful choreography, vibrant energy, and an infectious joy that had everyone tapping along. Their ability to convey emotion and tell a story through movement showcased not just discipline but an unmistakable love for the performing arts.

Crowning these accolades, St Jude’s School was awarded the coveted Overall Trophy, symbolising all-round excellence and an unwavering pursuit of greatness in every event.

The festival was filled with events such as Solo and Duet Singing, Band Performances, Poster Designing, collage Painting, Short Video Making, Drama, and more, providing myriad opportunities for students to shine.

Reflecting on this outpouring of talent, the Principal expressed heartfelt pride, “”When heart and soul is put into work, the reward is not just the trophy but so much more — it is the memories of creating something spectacular. What is extraordinary remains in the heart and soul of not just the performers but those who were lucky enough to witness the event. Congratulations, and thank you for putting your heart and soul into your work.”

The entire school community celebrated these successes, recognising the dedication of teachers and the passion of students who together made these achievements possible.