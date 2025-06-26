14 drug samples fail again in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Jun: In a major and concerning development, fourteen drug samples manufactured in Uttarakhand have failed to meet quality standards during recent inspections, triggering a stern response from both central and state authorities. The failed samples, flagged during a joint inspection carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Uttarakhand Drug Department, have prompted immediate market recall orders and the initiation of stringent action against the erring pharmaceutical firms.

The substandard medicines include those used in the treatment of fever, diabetes, general weakness, and mental health conditions. The drug samples, collected during a routine sampling exercise in May, were analysed at government laboratories, where they failed to comply with prescribed pharmacopeial standards. Following this, the CDSCO alerted the Uttarakhand Drug Department to step up its enforcement measures across the state. It may be reminded here that it is not the first time in Uttarakhand that pharma drug samples have failed quality tests. It has become a rather routine affair now.

According to officials, notices have been issued to all manufacturers of the failed drugs, particularly those based in the industrial zones of Dehradun and Haridwar. In some cases, suspension of drug manufacturing licences is also being considered. Additional Drug Controller Tajwar Singh has shared that the sale of the failed drugs has been halted, and instructions have been given to revoke licences of manufacturers found to be negligent. The department is ensuring that such medicines are removed from all retail shelves with immediate effect.

Haridwar remains one of the key pharmaceutical hubs in the region, and has seen intensified inspections, with over 25 pharmaceutical units inspected in the past three months alone. However, it appears that the vigilance and the sample collections need to be further strengthened. Drug Inspector Anita Bharti confirmed that close to 50 cases have already been registered against individuals and firms found violating drug safety norms. She added that vigilance has been increased to curb any attempt to compromise on drug quality.

It may be recalled that Uttarakhand is home to more than 400 pharmaceutical companies, many of which supply generic and branded formulations to various parts of India and abroad. This latest episode has once again drawn attention to the growing concern over the quality of medicines in India’s pharmaceutical supply chain. It may also be worthwhile to remind here that the recent reports by The Lancet and WHO have underlined the need for stricter regulatory oversight in India, which is the world’s largest provider of generic medicines but has faced scrutiny over quality lapses in domestic and export markets.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has been advocating the use of a centralised drug alert system and barcode-based tracking mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability. The current developments are likely to affect the reputation of several mid-sized pharma manufacturers operating in Uttarakhand, which has positioned itself as a leading destination for pharmaceutical investment owing to its tax benefits and industrial infrastructure.