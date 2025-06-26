BJP serves show cause notice to former MLA Suresh Rathore over alleged second marriage

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Jun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to former Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore over allegations of indiscipline stemming from a personal controversy involving a woman. Rathore is alleged to have accepted a former actor as his second wife without divorcing his first wife. Rathore has been given seven days to respond in writing to the party office.

The matter has sparked debate within party circles, particularly in Haridwar, which has seen multiple incidents affecting the party’s public image. A previous incident involving senior BJP leader Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ and independent MLA Umesh Kumar had already led to disciplinary action.

The party’s notice to Rathore questions the impact of his long-standing public dispute and recent announcement of a second marriage on the BJP’s reputation. The party has cited that prolonged discussion in the media and on social platforms concerning his conduct has caused reputational damage. The party has classified his actions as a breach of discipline.

Acting on instructions from State President Mahendra Bhatt, State General Secretary Rajendra Bisht served the notice to Rathore. BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari stated that while the party does not intrude into the private lives of its members, when personal matters attract public scrutiny, they reflect on the party’s image as well. The BJP has stated that further action will be considered once Rathore submits his reply.

Rathore’s case has drawn considerable criticism from the Congress, with party spokesperson Garima Dasauni accusing the BJP of double standards. She referred to Rathore’s public introduction of actress Urmila as his life partner, followed by a retraction under public pressure, as an example of “characterless politics”. Dasauni also alleged that the BJP served the notice only after facing backlash over a potential breach of the Uniform Civil Code, calling it opportunistic and symbolic rather than sincere.