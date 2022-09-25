15 patients adopted under PM’s TB Free India Campaign in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Sep: As part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, TB patients can be adopted by any individual, representatives or institutions and the adopted patients will be taken care of. Under this campaign, under the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being held from 17 September to 2 October as a service fortnight, 15 TB patients have been adopted by the social workers of Mussoorie.

‘Nirukshay Mitra’ has taken the initiative to provide nutrition, additional diagnosis and additional nutritional supplements in support of TB patients residing in Mussoorie. This nutrition kit will be provided to TB patients for a full year (every month). Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and Councilor Geeta Kumai said that efforts are being made, both, at government and non-government level to make India TB free. The government is providing facilities to the patients through many schemes so that they can be helped in fighting this disease. Nutrition kits will be provided to the patients throughout the year by the BJP. Free medicines are being given to the patients by the sub district hospital. The central government has set a target to eliminate TB by 2030, for which all efforts are being made.

Acting CMS of the Sub District Hospital, Dr Pradeep Rana revealed that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution to make India TV-free by 2030, a camp was organised in the district hospital at which free medicines and nutrition kits were distributed.

Those who have pledged to help TB patients are Vinita Gupta, Geeta Kumai, Mohan Petwal, Kushal Rana, Nidhi Bahuguna, Sarika Aggarwal, Deepali Gupta, Monika Aggarwal, Rachna Sharma, Rajendra Rawat, Rajat Kapoor, and Ajay Bhargava.

