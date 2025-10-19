19-year-old kills friend in vendetta

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 18 Oct: The police have solved a blind murder case that took place in the Ranipokhri area. A 19 – year -old youth named Rishabh Dhiman alias Babu, who confessed to killing his co-worker Shubham Pal alias Chunni, has been taken into custody.

According to the police, the accused and the victim worked at the same place. Shubham often insulted Rishabh in front of others, which made him angry and filled him with resentment. In a fit of revengeful anger, Rishabh made a plan to kill Shubham.

On October 14, Rishabh took Shubham on his motorcycle to an old water sewer tank in the Shantinagar area. There, both of them sat and drank alcohol. Rishabh also called two of his friends, Ashok and Praveen, to join them so that no one would suspect him. After they left, and when Shubham got drunk, Rishabh pushed him into the sewer tank. When Shubham got stuck in the iron rods while trying to save himself, Rishabh held his legs and pushed him down forcefully, which led to his death.

The next day, Shubham’s body was found in the sewer tank. His father, Ramesh Chandra, filed a complaint at the Ranipokhri Police Station, suspecting murder. Police immediately started an investigation and checked CCTV footage from nearby areas. With the help of technical evidence and local intelligence, the police identified and arrested the accused.

Police have recovered the clothes and shoes worn by Rishabh at the time of the incident. The case was solved under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, and the police team led by Station Officer Vikendra Chaudhary.