DIS Riverside Campus hosts Interdisciplinary Expo

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Doon International School Riverside Campus came alive with creativity and innovation during its much-awaited Expo 2025, held on 16th October. The event showcased a vibrant blend of knowledge, talent and imagination across all subject areas, leaving parents and visitors thoroughly impressed.

The English Expo brought literature to life with students portraying famous characters such as Sherlock Holmes, Harry Potter, Oliver Twist and Romeo and Juliet. The Mathematics Expo creatively linked numbers with art through displays of fractal designs, spiral arts, tangrams and even fashion infused with mathematical concepts.

At the Hindi and Sanskrit Expo, students presented melodious poems, shlokas and tributes to renowned poets. The French Expo transported visitors to France with 3D displays of iconic monuments, cultural exhibits and interactive game corners. The Physical Education Expo showcased trophies and sports exhibits, while the Psychology Expo engaged students and parents with thought-provoking games and mind activities.

The Science Expo featured working models from Physics and Biology, fascinating chemical experiments and demonstrations on balance and coordination. Meanwhile, the Humanities Expo recreated the Seven Wonders of the World, the Indus Valley Civilization and freedom movements through 3D models and live presentations.

The Commerce Department stood out with its theme Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing Indian entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Presentations compared Indian brands with multinational ones, explored GST reforms and even introduced Lahori Zeera, a promising Indian soft drink brand.

The Performing Arts section enthralled visitors with live music, while Art and Craft exhibits displayed acrylic paintings, origami and 3D artworks. The Computer and IT Department offered interactive experiences, including BMI checks, AI demonstrations and engaging memory games.

The Junior Wing captivated everyone with its depiction of Uttarakhand and Puducherry, highlighting traditional costumes, dances and cuisines. Food stalls put up by Hyatt Regency, Dehradun and a lively Book Fair added to the festive spirit, making the day memorable for students, parents and staff alike.

The Expo truly reflected the school’s commitment to holistic education, creativity and experiential learning — a celebration of curiosity and innovation at its best.