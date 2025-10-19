Graphic Era Hospital conducts training sessions on life-saving systems

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN,18 Oct: Under the CPR Awareness Week at Graphic Era Hospital, life -saving system training sessions were organized at 14 different locations. During the event, Rajveer and Vanshika emerged as winners of the quiz competition.

During the CPR Awareness Week, experts explained that CPR is a first-aid procedure which, if performed immediately during a cardiac arrest, can help save a patient’s life . As part of this initiative, medical students and doctors from Graphic Era conducted CPR training camps at various public places across the city. Through these camps, more than 1,300 people learned how to correctly perform CPR and understood its importance.

Throughout the week-long awareness campaign, several activities were held for medical students, including quiz, role-play, and poster-making competitions. Rajveer (Batch 2025–26) and Vanshika (Batch 2024–25) were declared winners of the quiz competition. The MBBS Batch 2024–25 secured first place in the role-play competition. In the panel discussion, Dr Gurdeep (Medicine), Dr Neha (Anesthesia), Dr Ramya (Obstetrics and Gynecology), and Dr Sayyed (Pediatrics) shared practical insights related to CPR.

The event was attended by the medical college team including Director SL Jethani, Medical Director Puneet Tyagi, and Medical Superintendent GS Jeete, along with medical staff and students. Active participation was also seen from doctors Kishore Thakur, Sanketan Jeete, Himani Jeete, and the students of MBBS Batch 2024–25.